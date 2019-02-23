Police Arrest Seven Persons for Vote Buying in Anambra

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command Saturday arrested seven persons during the presidential and National Assembly elections in connection with vote buying.

The command’s Commissioner of Police Rabiu Ladodo, who announced this in a press statement he personally signed however did not say the political parties of those arrested.

The release stated that: “The Command has arrested Seven (7) suspects in connection with vote buying and disruption of electoral process. The Command equally arrested two (2) armed police mobile personnel on illegal duty. All cases are under investigation at the state CIID, Awka and effort is being intensified to rescue the abducted persons and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects includes, one mini shuttle bus, two motorcycles, a sum of one hundred and ten thousand nine hundred and twenty naira (N110,920), two handbags containing dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and, two knives.

“Finally, I want to assure all “Ndi Anambra” and residents alike that all hands are on deck to ensure that the election is conducted to the logical conclusion peacefully. The public are equally advised to report any incident or suspected persons through the police emergency numbers availed to the public for prompt response, please.“