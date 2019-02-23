Peace Accord Flagrantly Violated, FG, APC Have Declared War on PDP, Cries Secondus 

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday said that the peace accord signed by the two frontline Presidential candidates, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP was dead.

He said that the party expected the Peace Committee and the international community to note the declaration of war on PDP leaders across the country by overzealous security operatives specially raised for this purpose as they operate in violation of the peace accord.

Secondus in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said that reports reaching him from Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna and other states showed that PDP leaders were being harassed with arrest and detention by security operatives on flimsy reasons.

According to him, “All the terms of the agreement for peace have been broken by the ruling APC who has deployed military and the Police operatives to arrest and detain PDP leaders across the country.”

Secondus added that all the ingredients of peace had been disregarded by the APC operatives who had decided to even run foul of the Electoral Act in their desperation to cling on to power even when it was obvious that Nigerians had turned their back on them.

He stated “APC and President Buhari are not disposed to the peace as they have flagrantly violated the terms of the agreement.

“Private jets belonging to APC leader in Lagos have been stationed at the airports protected by government operatives as money is being moved from the Central bank of Nigeria, CBN, to states.”

Secondus noted that while APC was using military and Police personnel to chase PDP leaders across the country, they continued to give protection to APC leaders as they ferry money and election materials to various locations.

The PDP boss called on the General Abdulsalmi Abubakar-led Peace Committee to take copious notice of all the happenings and note that APC and President Buhari were not disposed to any peace accord.