Centenarian Votes in Benin, Prays for Peaceful Election

Pa Ojo Ogiegor, 111, the Odionwere (Head) of Egor community in Edo, has commended the peaceful conduct of the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The centenarian who voted in unit 1 ward 4, Benin, called for the sustenance of the peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the exercise in future elections in the state.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was moved to vote because he desired development in all areas of the state.

“I am here to vote because as a father and community head, I desire peace and meaningful development in my locality and the state.

“You can only have these wishes realised through purposeful leadership and good governance.

“Because of this, I and my elders-in-council resolved that we should be part of the process of enthroning good leaders with our votes.

“I have done my beat and I pray for peaceful elections that will bring us development.

“I also pray that this peaceful atmosphere will continue for the remaining period of the election.” he said. ((NAN)