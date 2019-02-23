Buhari Loses in APC’s Dapo Abiodun Polling Unit to Atiku

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has failed to deliver his polling unit for the party’s presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, won.

At ward 03, polling unit 2, Ita-Osanyin, Iperu 1, Ikenne Local Government Area, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, scored 124 votes, while the APC presidential candidate, Buhari, polled 118.

But Ogun State Governor, Sen Ibikunle Amosun, delivered the presidential election of his ward 6, polling unit 8, Ita-gbangba, Itoko, Abeokuta South Local Government Area, for the APC presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, who scored 50 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Atiku, who polled 20 votes.

Also, at the Ogun Central senatorial contest, Amosun won 55 votes to beat the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Rt Hon Titi Oseni-Gomez, who scored 17 votes