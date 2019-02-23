Atiku Defeats Buhari in Kashamu’s Polling Unit

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Buruji Kashamu, has delivered his polling unit for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, who defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

At polling unit 026, Okesopen, Ijebu-Igbo, the PDP presidential candidate scored 138 to defeat the APC presidential candidate who scored 110 votes.

Also, for the Ogun East senatorial contest in the polling unit, the PDP candidate Sosanwo, defeated Sen. Lekan Mustapha, the APC candidate.

Sosanwo scored 160, while Mustapha polled 108.