APC Alleges Plot by PDP to Attack Collation Centres Nationwide

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party to attack ward and local government collation centres on Saturday night.

In a statement issued by its Director, Strategic Communications, Mr. Festus Keyamo, the party alleged that PDP was recruiting thugs nationwide to launch the attack between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

It called on all law enforcement agencies to mobilise extra armed security to protect all collation centres nationwide.

The Campaign Council also appealed to Nigerians of goodwill and its supporters to provide standby electricity this night at the collation centres.

The release reads titled: ‘A Clarion Call For Nationwide Security Alert’ read: “It has come to our knowledge from insiders within the PDP Campaign Council who are making last-minute efforts to switch allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress that the PDP is currently recruiting armed thugs and miscreants nationwide to attack ward and local government collation centres this evening till the wee hours of tomorrow morning.

“The purpose is to disrupt the collation process of the elections nationwide in order to cause crises and make this election inclusive. As we know, most of these collation centres are usually in schools or other places that are poorly protected.

“This is therefore a clarion call to all law enforcement agencies to mobilise extra armed security to protect all collation centres nationwide. We also appeal to Nigerians of goodwill and our supporters to provide standby electricity this night at these collation centres.

“We also call on all our party agents, supporters and patriotic Nigerians to stick with these election results from the various units up to the State Collation Centres. There is no cause for any political party at this stage to jubilate or be dejected. Nothing has been won and nothing has been lost. Official results have not been declared. Hence we call for eternal vigilance on the part of our agents and supporters.

“We repeat: Nobody should jubilate now and abandon his/her duties. Let us keep our feet firmly on the ground and stick with our assigned role(s) until final results are declared by INEC.”