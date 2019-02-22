Timaya Thrills Fans at Real Deal Experience Valentine’s Day Concert

Vanessa Obioha

The Coal City came alive on Thursday, February 14, 2019 as Legend’s flagship consumer engagement activity – Real Deal Experience thrilled its consumers with music and giveaways to mark the Valentine’s Day. Popular dancehall and Afro-pop singer,

Timaya was on hand to thrill the crowd as he delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe.

The Port Harcourt born entertainer was at his best, switching up the tempo as he delivered many of his hit songs from ‘Ah blem blem’ to ‘Dem Mama’. He also performed songs from his recently released album which kept the fans grooving all night long.

The audience reception was a delight to watch, as all in attendance showed their love for the veteran singer, singing along to every word of his songs. Some members of the audience even came on stage to dance with the self-acclaimed Egberi Papa 1 Of Bayelsa.

“It’s one thing to sing and entertain your audience, but when they take you on in a sing-along, picking up the song from the first line and singing it all to the end, you feel proud. Trust me, it’s a unique connection and such a humbling experience.

“I will never take this love for granted. Thank you to my fans, the beautiful people of Enugu and Legend Extra Stout for making this possible. I can’t wait to be back here for another Real Deal Experience,” said the award-winning artiste.

Valentine’s day was well spent for consumers present at the event as Legend Extra Stout celebrated the season of love with special Valentine themed decorations and cupcakes. One of the major highlights were the interesting and engaging couple games which saw lucky couples go home with amazing prizes like refrigerators, generators and flat screen TVs.

The biggest winners of the night were Mr and Mrs Mba Maduabuchi who won an all-expense paid dinner for two at the Octopus restaurant in Enugu courtesy of Legend Extra Stout.

“We are so excited we won, we did not even believe we we going to win, thank you so much to Legend Extra Stout for making this Valentine’s day a memorable one for me and my wife,” aid Mr Mba.

Also for the first time at the Real Deal experience show, there was a Legend taste experience lounge which offered cocktail mixes. Consumers were able to mix their favorite stout brand with other amazing brands.

“As a consumer-focused brand, we go the extra mile to ensure our consumers are happy. That’s why we are always keen on creating multiple opportunities to ensure we delight them,” said Portfolio Manager – National Premium Brands – Sarah Agha.

The concert has held in cities including Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha, Umuahia, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Abakaliki, and Owerri; and has featured some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers including MI, Timaya, 9ice, Kcee, Oritsefemi, and Small Doctor among others.