Three CPs, EFCC Operatives Deployed in Ekiti for Saturday Elections

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Three Commissioners of Police (CPs) and operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) are now on ground in Ekiti State for the conduct of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The commissioners — Mr Kosi Ajuwon, the CP in charge of Welfare at the Police Headquarters in Abuja and CP M. Kura from the Nigerian Ports Authority in Lagos, are to work with the CP in charge of Ekiti Command, Mr. Asuquo Amba, to make the elections free, fair and peaceful.

The Ekiti Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Friday, said: “The CPs came last week only for the elections to be postponed, which made them to return to Abuja temporarily.

“They returned to Ekiti on Thursday and each of them shall man each of the three senatorial districts of the state.”

Ikechukwu added that the command received operatives of the EFCC on Thursday, whom he said came for the purpose of dealing with vote buyers.

“They came to Ekiti on Thursday for the purpose of dealing with vote buyers.

“They will dress in mufti and sniff around to arrest politicians who buy votes,” he said.

The PPRO stated that policemen and other sister agencies are already on ground in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said they will be distributed across all the 2,195 polling units and registration areas by midnight for the smooth conduct of the elections.

“Also, our Special Protection unit and Special Tactical unit as well as mobile policemen are on ground to protect election materials, quench any case of violence and deal with other emergency situations,” he said.