Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, has said that 73, 000 local and international observers have been accredited to cover the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

According to the INEC chairman who briefed a world press conference at the International Conference Centre Friday said the observers were from 120 international groups and 38 local observer groups.

Details shortly…