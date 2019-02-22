I Didn’t Resign, Says Osinbajo

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has denied the purported news of his resignation which was widely circulated on social media.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the vice president’s media aide, Laolu Akande, said his principal denied the rumour at a meeting with young Christian leaders in Lagos on Wednesday night.

According to the statement, Osinbajo debunked the purported resignation claim, describing it as false information and deliberate propaganda.

According to the statement, the vice president said those peddling the rumour predicated their propaganda on his absence at the security council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House on Wednesday.

Wondering if he must attend every meeting, the vice president who queried assumptions that he must attend every meeting, explained that he was busy in his office during the Security Council meeting on that day.

Akande quoted his boss as saying, “They are deliberate propaganda. Today (Wednesday), they’ve been spreading some information around that I’ve resigned. They said I didn’t attend a security meeting yesterday. I was too busy in my office. The same security people were meeting with me that same evening. Must I attend every meeting?

“Can’t the President hold a meeting with the security chiefs without me? They said I was so angry that they didn’t bring me to that meeting, that I was excluded; then I resigned! I have not resigned.”

On the other hand, the statement added that in continuation of the ‘’Next Level’’ engagements, the vice president visited Ikeja, Lagos State, where he met with the Hausa community.

The statement added, “He then proceeded to Yola, in Adamawa State, where he met a group of Christian leaders. On his return to Lagos yesterday night, the vice president held an interactive session with young Christian leaders at Muson Center, Onikan, where he spoke on the fake news.

“Prof. Osinbajo continues the Next Level engagements and is expected in Kwara and Abia states later today”, the statement added.