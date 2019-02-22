Hoodlums Attack Kwankwaso’s Convoy in Kano, Injure 10

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday survived a deadly attack on his convoy in Kano.

The attack occurred at Kofar village on his way to Bebeji Local Government Area of state.

Kwankwaso was safe, and 10 person, mostly women, were fatally injured; 10 cars were smashed while six others were burnt beyond recognition.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Kano, The PDP deputy gubernatorial candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, alleged that thugs loyal to a member representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin, barricaded the road, resulting in bloody clash.

He said the assailants chose soft target in convoy, explaining that a 70-year-old man, Jibrin Dan Aku, and the chairperson of Voice of Divorcees, Altine Abdullahi, were among the victims.

Gwarzo revealed that there was no loss of life during what he described as “premeditated attack.”

The PDP deputy governorship candidate added that the police escort attached to the convoy contained the situation.

“Kwankwaso is safe, hale and hearty, and as I speak to you, he is addressing PDP supporters at Kwanar Dangora. He is expected back in the city tonight,” he stated.

Gwarzo attributed the resurgence of violence to the state Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balarebe Sule whose he said his transfer out of Kano was compromised by police high command in readiness for election rigging.

He said the DCP Sule has been giving cover to miscreants from APC to unleashed mayhem, noting however that “here was a man that was sent off and violence receded, but his dramatic return just a day in the command, violence returned.”

Kwankwaso had planned his final rally alongside the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, to be held at Kiru and Bebeji yesterday but the long motorcade of the party leader was denied passage through Kofa village.

Spokesman for Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident, saying the police had promptly dispatched its men to bring the situation under control.

He said police are yet to ascertain the casualty figures in the clash.