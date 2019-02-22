Appeal Court Judgement on Zamfara APC  Will of God, Says Marafa

Asks his supporters to be calm

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Kabir Marafa (Zamfara Central), has described the Thursday’s judgement by the Appeal Court recognising All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for 2019 elections in Zamfara state as the will of Allah.

He has therefore advised his teeming supporters in Zamfara state to remain calm and do nothing that will breach public peace.

Marafa, a gubernatorial aspirant in Zamfara state, in a statement issued on Friday

appealed to his supporters to accept Friday’s decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognising candidates of Governor Abdulaziz Yari’s camp based on the Appeal Court judgement of Thursday as the will of Allah.

His words: “This is what Allah has decided and destined, we have accepted it.

“We tried our best but Allah knows the wisdom behind this. I have said it, that whatever comes out from the court, we will open our hands and accept it as Allah’s will. What we are fighting is injustice and nothing personal.”

Marafa who is Chairman of Senate Cimmittee on Petroleum (Downstream) urged his supporters to remain law abiding, and come out enmasse to vote for President Buhari in Saturday’s rescheduled presidential poll.

“I’m appealing to my teeming supporters to be law abiding and shun anything that would cause confusion and breach of public peace.

“Please come out massively to vote for President Buhari. And for other elections vote for the candidates that will protect you and your properties in senatorial and house of representatives elections. Vote according to your conscience,” he said.

The Senator while thanking his teeming supporters for their support said, ” we have already filed an appeal at the Sokoto division of the Appeal Court. It will come up soon. We will pursue it to its logical conclusion.”