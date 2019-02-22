Amosun Working against Buhari’s Re-election in Ogun, APC Alleges

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State chapter, has alleged that the state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, is discreetly working to undermine the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential poll slated for next Saturday.

The party, in a statement issued in Abeokuta Thursday and signed by its Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, he said Amosun was working to reduce the margin of the victory of President Buhari in both Ogun East and Ogun West senatorial districts in a vain-glorious attempt to send a wrong signal of his popularity in the state and undermine Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The statement read: “We have at our disposal, confirmed intelligence reports that Amosun has been holding clandestine meetings in the last three weeks with a failed governorship aspirant candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose father is a renowned loto betting agent.

“The purpose of the meetings is to work against APC at both the presidential and National Assembly elections. The objective, for which the governor has distributed the sum of N200, 000 per polling booth in the last one week before the postponed elections, was to ensure that President Buhari loses the election or to drastically reduce the margin of his victory in the two senatorial districts, especially in Ogun East, where Osinbajo hails from.”

The statement further read: “It would be recalled that the failed governorship aspirant recently, without any justification whatsoever, took to the mass media to disparage the vice-president, blaming him for his woes arising from the loss of the PDP’s governorship ticket, only for the same aspirant to turn around few days after to contradict himself with a boast that INEC would soon name him his party’s candidate.

“It was therefore acting to their planned script when the Chairman of Abeokuta North-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Monsuru Shorunke, led thugs to disrupt the distribution of ‘TraderMoni’ in Abeokuta last Tuesday, an action the chairman was widely quoted in the media as having been ordered by Governor Amosun.”

Also, the statement said: “In the same vein, Governor Amosun is insisting on the posting away of some corps members in Ogun West senatorial district where he is sponsoring an APM candidate against his former Chief of Staff, Chief Olu Odebiyi, who is of the APC family.

“We are using this medium to ask the presidency to tame Amosun before he sets Ogun State on fire over his egoistic and moribund self-preserving ambition.”