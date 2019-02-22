A’Ibom PDP Elders Condemn Alleged Plot By APC to Disrupt Elections

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Elders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State have raised the alarm of plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to disrupt the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

A spokesman for the elders and a former Military Governor of the State, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, at a press conference in Uyo, alleged that the plot to cause mayhem in the state is coordinated by the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The elders alleged that Akpabio has brought in thugs from neighbouring states and has assured them of the protection from Aso Rock, the DSS, the Inspector General of Police and other paramilitary agencies to cause maximum destruction and violence in the State, in order to postpone the elections in the State to another day, where they hope to deploy Federal might to rig the election in favour of the APC.

“We have gathered here, to bring to the attention of Nigeria and the international community, the devious plan of the APC spearheaded by Senator Godswill Akpabio to cause widespread mayhem in the state with the view to disrupting the Presidential and National assembly elections scheduled for this Saturday, February 23, 2019.

“Last night, (Wednesday) Senator Akpabio held a secret meeting with the security agencies where he informed them that he has the permission of the Presidency to kill and maim all opponents and that nothing will happen to any officer who carries out the instruction.

“Acting in concert with AIG Musa Kimo, who is in charge of Zone six but has relocated to Akwa Ibom State, CSP Brown, the officer in charge of the Political Desk and SP Idorenyin Akpabio, a blood relation of Senator Akpabio, they have been indiscriminately arresting PDP Stakeholders and perceived opponents on trumped-up charges.

“The conduct last Saturday in Obot Akara where INEC buses were burnt with election materials was masterminded by Akpabio.” the elders stated.

They lamented that extortion and arbitrary arrests has assumed disturbing dimensions warning perpetrators of human rights and civil abuses intimidation and sheer banditry to respect the United Nations Charter, the Nigerian Constitution and all tenets of responsible conduct or leadership.

“The UN, EU and other renowned defenders of peace are enjoined to call to order this reckless display by the Buhari Government, law enforcement agents and notorious politicians from tearing the treasured fabric of peace enjoyed so far by invoking anarchy in our land.

Akpabio, the elders said has openly threatened any security officer who refuses to carry out plot with either outright dismissal or forced retirement.

“As elders and stakeholders of this state, we want to alert the world of this devious plan by Akpabio and the APC. If there is any loss of lives of Akwa Ibom people during the election, Senator Akpabio should be held responsible.

“Never in the history of this state has the ambition of one person put in jeopardy, the peaceful co-existence of the State. Elections are the best means for the people to express their will and vote in candidates they believe will best improve their material circumstances, ensure peace and development.

“We call on President Buhari to urgently disassociate himself from the evil boast of Senator Akpabio, that he has the full support of the President to maim and kill Akwa Ibom people in order to rig elections in his favour.

“We equally call on the Inspector General of Police to call AIG Kimo to order, as we have it on good authority that he is the evil agent coordinating the security forces to disrupt the elections.

“Akwa Ibom people desire to have a free, peaceful and credible election and we will resist every attempt by Senator Akpabio and his security enablers to truncate the will of our people.

“The international community is hereby put on notice concerning the threat to our democracy by Akpabio who claims to be acting on the orders and directives of the Presidency.” a press statement read by Nkanga, stressed.