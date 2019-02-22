Again, Saraki Faults Buhari’s Order on Ballot Box Snatching

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Senate President and Director General of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Thursday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for directing security agents to deal ruthlessly with ballot box snatchers in the general election.

He said such statement from the president showed that he is not a democrat, rather a dictator.

Speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth rally in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday where about 10,000 defectors were received by the leaders of the party, Saraki said a president who loves his people would not have ordered soldiers to kill them.

This is just as he expressed confidence that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will emerge the new Nigerian president next Saturday, pointing out that Nigerians support for the PDP presidential candidate across the country is overwhelming.

The PDP leader, who said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has no agenda for either Nigeria or its people, enjoined Nigerians, especially the youths, to vote for Atiku in the next presidential elections “to say goodbye to hunger and poverty in Nigeria.”

Saraki, who said the government of Atiku had promised 40 per cent appointment for youths when elected, added that votes for PDP would ensure growth and development of Nigeria and Kwara State.

He enjoined the youths to vote for PDP candidates in the coming elections, saying their votes would ensure sustenance of integrity of Kwara State and its people.

The defectors included members of the Mega Party of Nigeria, APC, ACPN, Action Alliance (AA) and Labour Party.

Saraki, had earlier led the campaign train of the PDP to Malete, Shao in Kwara North and Oke-Oyi in Ilorin East( Kwara Central).

At Shao in Moro Local Government Area, the Ohoro Shao, Alhaji Bamidele Alabi Adegbite, declared his support and that of his subjects for the Senate president, ahead of next Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

He assured Saraki that his subjects would cast their votes for all PDP candidates in the election and the subsequent ones.

While asking God to grant Saraki resounding success in the general election, Oba Adegbite added: “You shall retain your position as Senate president. We will support all your candidates. Your enemies shall be brought to shame.”

He thanked the Senate president for the donation of a giant generating set to the palace and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for giving the community a motorised borehole.

The monarch also clarified that “Shao is not enemy of Ilorin. The emir is our paramount ruler. We hold him in high esteem.”

Earlier, Saraki had thanked the monarch for his support for the state government

He intimated him on the need for Nigerians, especially Kwarans, to elect the PDP presidential candidate as the country’s next president.

At the home front, he said the PDP is the only party that has programmes for every part of the state, assuring them that Razak Atunwa’s administration would consolidate on the gains already recorded by the administration of Governor Ahmed.