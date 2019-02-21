Osinbajo: I Have not Resigned

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has debunked the rumour that he has resigned as Vice President of the country.

“Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years. I have not resigned! I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,” the the Vice President tweeted from his verified twitter handle.

The vice president was reacting to a rumour that that trended on Thursday morning, which alleged that he had resigned because he was not allowed into the security meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.