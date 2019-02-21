Oshiomhole, Obaseki meet APC leaders in Edo

Less than 48 hours to the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 23, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, met with leaders of the APC from the 18 local government councils in the state.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting at Government House in Benin City, Governor Obaseki said that his administration has recorded huge successes within a short time owing to support from President Buhari, adding, “Edo is an APC state and there is no doubt about it. President Buhari led-administration has been supportive to us. He has granted all our requests. He has also assured to do more for us.”

The governor expressed confidence that the state would deliver one million votes for the re-election of President Buhari.

Oshiomhole assured that the party would not allow thuggery and ballot box snatching during conduct of the elections on Saturday, February 23, across the country.

He noted, “We had a special meeting today. We met as APC family to reaffirm our commitment in ensuring we do what is expected of us as leaders to mobilise Edo people to vote en masse for President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC candidates in the election.

“In Edo, we are used to one man, one vote. So, we will not allow thuggery and ballot box snatching,” he said.

According to Oshiomhole, President Buhari has demonstrated that he is a trusted and honest leader, who deserves re-election to serve a second term which would enable him complete his developmental agenda across the country.

He said, “We have resolved to give Buhari a second term and based on the track records of the APC governments in Edo State, I believe President Buhari will win.”