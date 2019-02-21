OPPO Licenses VOOC Flash Charge Technology

Emma Okonji

OPPO Mobile, a leading global smartphone brand recently held its SuperVOOC Flash Charge Open Day in Shanghai, China, where it announced that it would officially license VOOC Flash Charge (including SuperVOOC Flash Charge) technology. Over 100 million OPPO mobile devices worldwide arepowered by VOOC. OPPO has also signed patent license agreements with sixsmart chip and terminal manufacturers.

By licensing its proprietary technology, OPPO will drive the development ofthe flash charging industry and jointly build a VOOC Flash Charge ecosystemwith industry partners to provide a superior flash charging experience forconsumers everywhere.

Since the launch of VOOC Flash Charge in 2014, OPPO has continued toresearch, develop, and break the speed limits of flash charging,” said YirenShen, OPPO’s Global Vice President.

The VOOC Flash Charge has also reached a major milestone, powering morethan 100 million devices around the world today. As the leader in flashcharging, OPPO Mobile dedicated to extending the advantages of VOOCFlash Charge to the whole industry. OPPO Mobile is happy to work with its first licensing partners to collaboratively expand the VOOC Flash Charge ecosystem so that more users can enjoy the convenience brought by VOOCFlash Charge.”

In order to adapt to different charging scenarios, OPPO Mobile will licenseVOOC Flash Charge to industry partners on a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory basis. Currently, OPPO Mobile has authorized six partnermanufacturers to develop, produce and sell chips and accessories thatsupport VOOC Flash Charge. In the future, OPPO will gradually expand itsVOOC Flash Charge license so that partners can develop more innovativeproducts and better serve consumers.

With unwavering dedication to driving R&D, OPPO has established a robust technological foundation with VOOC Flash Charge. VOOC Flash Charge hasapplied for more than 1,000 core patents worldwide and in addition tooptimizing existing schemes; OPPO continues to innovate flash chargingtechnology to the next level. First announced at Mobile World Congress in2016, SuperVOOC Flash Charge has improved year on year. This year,SuperVOOC Flash Charge was added to OPPO’s new flagship Find Xsmartphone, boasting 50W speeds to fully charge the device in just 35 minutes.

SuperVOOC represents a major innovation in both software and hardware technology. It is the first flash charging system in the industry to implement an efficient charging and discharging system. It’s serial bi-cell battery, 3Cspecification cells and VFC algorithm greatly increases the charging rate.Moreover, SuperVOOC is equipped with an impeccable, intelligent five-layers protection, including military-level customized devices and smart chips,providing consumers with safe, fast and reliable mobile phone charging.

VOOC Flash Charge is certified by international safety authorities, In additionto the SuperVOOC version of Find X, OPPO R17 Pro equipped withSuperVOOC Flash Charge also passed the strict safety evaluation ofGermany’s TÜV Rheinland, a renowned safety authority. The assessmentincluded 1,000 trial tests, which by far exceed the industry requirement, as well as 600 independent fast- charge/discharge battery life tests and 10,000hot plug tests on charging terminals. These test results confirm the safety and reliability of the mobile flash charging technology. Bolstered by global certification and extensive intellectual property strategic partnerships, OPPOMobile is bringing consumers a more secure and effortless flash chargingexperience.