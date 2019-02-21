Military Probes Pictures of ‘Partisan Soldiers’

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Defence Headquarters has begun the probe of the pictures of four AK 47-wielding soldiers, showing solidarity for the 4 by 4 campaign sign of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The pictures of the four soldiers, a social media hit, has been trending online for some days, giving the impression of a partisan military.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to disassociate itself from the pictures of the four armed men dressed in military camouflage doing a 4 by 4 fingers sign connoting a campaign symbol of a political party.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is apolitical and remains apolitical. The pictures are being investigated to ascertain the true identity of the men in the photograph.

“If it is found out that they are military personnel, they will be sanctioned according to extant rules and regulations”, a statement signed by Defence Spokesman, Brigadier-General John Agim, said.