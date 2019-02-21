GCMN Marks 50th Anniversary with Free Medical Outreach

Sunday Ehigiator

The Great Commission Movement of Nigeria (GCMN); an evangelism ministry, established in 1969 at the University of Lagos by Reverend Yemi and Sue Ladipo, has kicked off the celebration of its 50th anniversary with free medical care.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Director of Missions, GCMN, Paul Adejo said that the organisation has marked different activities to celebrate the golden occasion.

According to him, “Campus Crusade for Christ, also known as Great Commission Movement as called here in Nigeria, was started in 1951 by Dr. Bill Bright at University of California, Los Angeles campus.

“In 1969 Rev. Yemi brought the ministry to Nigeria and first settled in Lagos, focusing on University of Lagos. The slogan from inception is ‘Win the campus today, and win the world tomorrow’.

“In as much as we are still on campuses reaching out to students who are leaders of tomorrow, we very much desire to remain in partnership with those who are already in the market place to reach current leaders. And this year is our 50th year of been in existence, and we hope to celebrate God’s faithfulness to us.

“The anniversary shall be celebrated majorly in three different states; Lagos, Jos and Abuja. In Lagos, on February 20, at 40 Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, there would be an Open-House/Vision Casting, church leadership conference on 21, Medical outreach, dinner and discussion on our roles in transformation on 22, then a thanksgiving service at the University of Lagos afterward. Also, we would be having our thanksgiving in Abuja on 25 of this month.”

He revealed that the organisation with presence in over 86 campuses in Nigeria, has translated Jesus Fame; a documentary about sojourn of Jesus Christ while on earth, into 147 languages in Nigeria and 1700 globally.

The Director, Leadership Impact Nigeria, Lepan Tyoden while commenting further said, “The event will feature stories of God’s faithfulness in GCMN in the last 50 years covering various strategies of the ministry, display of GCMN ministry materials and mission exhibition.”

Also, Director, GCMN, Reverend Ambrose Massaquoi added that “As election approaches, Christians should discharge their civic duties because it is their right, and also that is where they get to choose who their leaders are. And about the free medical outreach, it is opened to everyone.

“ Although, it is going to address minor medical challenges, but if any severe medical challenges are discovered after the tests, patients can be referred to quality hospitals for appropriate treatment.

“We likewise would be giving out free medical glasses to the first sets of people to register on the day of the outreach, courtesy of one of our partners who prefers to be anonymous, and we encourage everyone to participate. This is our own little way of giving back to the society, especially Lagos where the story started from.”