Dell EMC to Tame Growth of Unstructured Data

The explosion of unstructured data is demanding new approaches and capabilities for organisations to unlock their data capital and enable digital transformation.

To tackle these challenges, Dell EMC has announced a new addition to its flagship Isilon All-Flash storage system, along with the release of new Dell EMC ClarityNow software to give organisations visibility, control and mobility of unstructured data both on-premises and in the cloud.

According to Dell EMC, many enterprises today are looking to accelerate business outcomes with powerful, next-generation unstructured data applications in areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and electronic design automation (EDA). These workloads often require the extreme performance of All-Flash storage. At the same time, many organisations are being pressured to tightly limit capital equipment purchases and reduce related Information Technology (IT) operating costs. It is in this environment that organisations also need to manage the growing volumes of unstructured data effectively so that their businesses can be more productive and efficient in their efforts to unlock the value of their enterprise data.

President in charge of storage at Dell EMC, Mr. Jeff Boudreau, said: “Modernising the IT infrastructure is an essential first step to driving digital business initiatives and managing all of their data more effectively.”

The Dell EMC Isilon F810 scale-out NAS storage, addresses these challenges by delivering extreme performance and efficiency to support demanding unstructured data workloads. And because nobody knows the value of data better than the people who create it, Dell EMC ClarityNow offers organisations a holistic data view across file and cloud storage, and allows end users to locate, use and extract value from their file-based data wherever it resides, Boudreau said in a statement.

The Isilon F810 delivers up to 250,000 IOPS and 15 GB/s bandwidth per 4U chassis with predictable, linear scalability up to 9M IOPS and 540 GB/s of aggregate throughput in a single 144 node cluster to meet demanding performance requirements.

Powered by the Isilon OneFS operating system, the Isilon F810 and other Isilon all-flash, hybrid and archive platforms, can be combined into a single Isilon cluster that provides powerful advantages for modern IT environments.