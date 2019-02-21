Coca Cola Introduces Limca Cola

By Raheem Akingbolu

Coca-Cola Nigeria has announced the launch of Limca Cola, a new variant introduced to expand the footprint of the Limca brand.

According to a statement issued by the promoters of the brand, Limca Cola is a good quality sparkling soft drink with a unique cola taste to deliver refreshment to consumers on-the-go.

Commenting on the new product, Franchise Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria, GbolahanSanni, explained: “We are excited about the introduction of Limca Cola to the Nigerian market. Limca Cola is a reaffirmation of our commitment to innovatively refreshing our consumers on-the-go with a good quality product, unique cola taste at an affordable price.”

He further stated that Limca Cola gives the invigorating carbonated taste of Cola in 60cl PET bottles at the affordable price of N100, adding that it is available in wholesale and retail outlets nationwide. The Limca range is also available in Lemon-Lime, Bitter Lemon and Soda Water variants