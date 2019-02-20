The Foreshore School Holds Sports Contest

Funmi Ogundare

The Foreshore School, Ikoyi recently held its fourth inter-house sports competition with the theme ‘Friendship, Fun and Fitness, aimed at enhancing the children’s wellness, health and learning.

The competition saw the pupils participating in sports activities like three legged race, picking of balls, plate balancing, filling the bottle, throwing the balls in the basket, egg and spoon race, relay race, sack race, among others.

The Administrator of the school, Miss Oyindamola Egbeyemi described sports as an aspect of learning, saying that it teaches pupils discipline in activities as a result of the rules.

“In sports there are lots of rules. In it, you build your self-confidence, level of discipline and self-control. You also build a competitive spirit which brings about a healthy competition among people. We understand that everybody’s, strength might not be the same and people have weaknesses in other areas, but where your skills lie, learning has to leverage them.

“Learning also teaches one to be better coordinated in one’s physical abilities and exposes the skills you never thought you had. For instance, some schools especially in the US give people scholarships. So it gives people opportunities as well to go to school and opens doors to a lot of things.”

She said the competition has taught the school how to plan better and ensure that the children work together in harmony. “It has built a better competitive spirit in them which is really of good benefit for everyone. Parents too come in and participate with their children. It is an avenue for them to network with each other.”

Asked how often the school engages in sports, Egbeyemi said, “we work with our timetable. For instance, swimming is compulsory for the primary school because it is a life skill. All children do physical education; it is part of the curriculum. They also learn the physical and safety aspects. They learn about health and fitness, the right foods to eat. It is all encompassing.”

The Chairman of the occasion and parent, Mr. Akoh Ochai, who stressed the importance of sports to learning, thanked the management of the school for imbibing the spirit of sportsmanship in the children.

A sports enthusiast and CEO, HIIT Squad, Mr. Maje Ayida, who took parents and guests through a round of exercise, explained that exercise is mandatory for everyone considering the type of environment we live in.

“We live in an environment where there is so much stress. Exercise rids one of mental and emotional stress. It is a perfect pushback,” he said.