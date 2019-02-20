Obaseki’s aide leads campaign for Buhari, other APC candidates in Edo Central ahead of general elections

Few days to the conduct of the February 23 general elections, an aide to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Charles Osadebamien Imariagbie, has urged residents of Eguare-Ogua in Esan West Local Government to support President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across different elective offices in the state.

During meetings with women groups and other stakeholders across wards in the local council, Imariagbie assured the people that APC candidates in Edo Central and other parts of the state will support Governor Godwin Obaseki in delivering development to every part of the state.

He noted that votes for all APC candidates in the general elections will enable Governor Obaseki to sustain the developmental strides unfolding in the state, adding that Ogua people and residents will also benefit from the impactful policies and projects being executed in the state by the APC-led government.

While addressing journalists after the meeting, Imariagbie said, “We are here to show appreciation to women in the area who have continued to support and campaign for APC candidates from top-to-bottom.

“For the presidency, we are fully ready to vote for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, for Senate, Hon John Inegbedion has our votes, for House of Representatives we are fully ready to vote for Patrick Ideaken, while for Edo State House of Assembly Markus Onoboh is our candidate.

This is the message we are taking to every units across the ward which I am convicened the women fully understands and like foot soldiers, they are going around across all corners to canvass for support for the APC.”

“We have the assurance that Ogua is delivered for the APC in Ogua Ward One, Esan West LGA,” the governor’s aide added.

Speaking on behalf of supporters of APC in one of the communities, Mr. Abraham Otuoghamiem assured the governor’s aide of the community’s preparedness to fully mobilise support for all APC candidates in the area.

Otuoghamiem said that for appointing one of their sons to head the state’s Waste Management Board, Governor Obaseki has demonstrated his resolve to work with youths who are ready to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

Also speaking at the meeting, a former member of Edo State Waste Management Board, Chief (Mrs) Doris Ogbefun, expressed readiness of women in the area to vote for APC candidates in the elections, adding that the APC-led state government has supported women empowerment and other initiatives that have improved women’s livelihood in the area.