Lagos Sports Commission Targets More International Events

Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Tandoh, and the Director-General of the commission, Mr. Tunde Bank- Anthony, have called on national sports federations in the country to approach the commission to host more international championships and games in Lagos.

Tandoh disclosed that aside from the availability of the international standard facilities across the state, the Lagos State government has a long-standing policy to help improve sports in the state and in Nigeria as a whole.

The Lagos Sports Commission boss, said yesterday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, that the hosting of international competitions over the years in Lagos has been very productive touching a lot of lives and helping to uplift the profile of national team athletes in the various sports the state hosted in the past.

He added: “The effects of hosting international competitions in Lagos have been all encompassing, transcending giving the state’s and national athletes desired international points to help their careers at the continental and world levels.

“It has also, by extension, impacted on the morals and economic lives of Lagosians.

“We have seen more youthful Lagosians take to sports after watching international athletes competed at the highest level. This has reflected positively on the calibre of athletes presented by Lagos at major national championships and games, majority of whom had been young and vibrant athletes who went on to represent the state for many years.

“On the other hand, Lagosians benefitted economically as vendors and traders made brisk profits selling their products at the venue of the competitions.”

The Director-General of the Lagos Sports Commission, Mr. Tunde Bank-Anthony, advised national sports federations’ boards to approach the commission with their proposals to host international championships through the relevant Lagos sports associations for effective consideration of their proposals.”

He said: “Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has included in the sports policy of the state, the effective hosting of international competitions.

“In recent past, the international competitions hosted and sponsored by the Lagos Sports Commission through the state government include; the Copa Lagos Beach African Nations Cup which helped the national Super Sand Eagles to qualified for the FIFA Beach World Cup, the Lagos Squash Classics and the Lagos Badminton Classics which propelled Nigerian players to earn valuable international points, the Table Tennis Classics which saw a Nigerian, Aruna Quadri win the men’s singles title for the first time in history and the Lagos City International Marathon among other top competitions,” he concluded.