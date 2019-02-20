INEC: Atiku Never Offered Adamawa REC $1m Bribe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, never offered the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Kashim Gaidam, $1million or a house in Dubai.

INEC said this in a Facebook post while reacting to social media rumours that Atiku had compromised the Adamawa elections.

A report which trended on social media on Monday read in part, “Breaking News: I rejected Atiku’s $1million bribe plus a house in Dubai- Adamawa REC”.

While responding to the post, however, INEC wrote, “the Adamawa INEC REC completely dissociates himself from the allegation that he had an offer of $1million and a house in Dubai as no offer whatsoever was ever made to him by anyone.”

The INEC REC, who threatened court action against those behind the news, emphasised that he had never met Atiku in his life.

“I’ve never had any contact with Atiku all my life. I can state without fear of contradiction that Atiku probably does not know how I look, because I’ve never met him personally, all my life. I was shocked to read what was credited to me by some unscrupulous persons,” he said.