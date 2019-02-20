EPL: Balogun Doubtful for Clash with Ndidi, Iheanacho

Leon Balogun is rated as doubtful to take to the pitch when Brighton & Hove travel to Leicester City in the next round of matches in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international has returned to the treatment room after suffering a shoulder injury in training ahead of the Seagulls Emirates FA Cup clash against Derby County.

Brighton & Hove have not confirmed how long Balogun will be sidelined but Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr will be concerned about the fitness of the central defender as he is expected to announce his roster for the upcoming games against Seychelles and Egypt within the next 18 days.

The 30-year-old only recently recovered from illness before this latest setback.

A metatarsal fracture kept Balogun out of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and he was not considered for the 2017 AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania and Egypt after suffering injuries.

He was not available for selection against Togo and South Africa in June 2017 due to a thigh complaint and suddenly fell ill just before a pre-World Cup friendly vs Serbia.