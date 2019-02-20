AIICO Insurance Supports Education

AIICO Insurance Plc has donated mathematical sets and calculators to pupils and students in over 30 primary and secondary schools.

The donation of the items to the schools in six states, according to the company was part of its efforts to ignite passion for science and technology innovation among Nigerian youths.

“This is in line with the organisation’s commitment to promote literacy and to aid the adoption of STEM in Nigerian schools. STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and this campaign is being championed across various climes, including Nigeria,” the Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications of AIICO Insurance, Atinuke Jose said.

According to her, AIICO Insurance, identifies with the initiative and supports government’s drive to entrench STEM in Nigerian schools by encouraging young ones to pursue STEM subjects.

Speaking on the donation, the Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, AIICO, Insurance, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said the company has always had a culture of giving back to impact society.

“Our corporate social responsibility program is centred on: promoting literacy and STEM education, skill acquisition and aiding in the delivery of quality, affordable healthcare. This initiative is aimed at igniting a spirit of innovation with the younger generation who will be our future leaders.”

AIICO Insurance commenced operations in 1963. The firm provides life insurance, health insurance, general insurance, wealth management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.