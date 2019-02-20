Aero Incentivises Voters with Promo

Nigeria’s foremost commercial airline, Aero Contractors has introduced promo fares to help Nigerians who wish to travel to go and vote during the elections. The airline said the initiative was its contribution to support Nigeria conduct successful election and also to encourage the citizens to travel to where they can cast their votes. So it decided to cut its fares by about 50 per cent to support Nigerians to travel without spending so much, adding that this was an incentive to the citizens to carry out their civil responsibility during the elections

Aero in a statement said effective Monday, February 18, 2019, it would commence the sale of tickets from N16,000 for travels between the 21st and the 25th of February, 2019 on all her routes to encourage Nigerians to travel to their various destinations in order to cast their votes.

Aero Contractors flies to Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Warri, Asaba, Uyo and Sokoto.

Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Commitment to Greater Lagos

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has once again affirm his commitment to birth a greater Lagos that would ensure the prosperity of the residents.

He disclosed this recently during an event tagged: ‘A Passion to Serve.’

Sanwo-Olu, in the company of his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, used the event, which held in five locations across the state to assure residents of improved well-being and economic policies.

He also shared roses and other gifts with Lagosians to demonstrate his love for the people.

The campaign, which took place at Abule Egba, Festac, Ikeja, Surulere, and Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, featured music, dance competitions and pretty ladies in red, addressed as ‘Sanwo Angels’, handing out roses to Lagosians.

Addressing the people at Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu reiterated that health, cleaner and safer environment, traffic management and transportation, security as well as improved economy would be accorded priority amongst other laudable programmes his administration would offer the residents of the state.

“From the creative energies of our youths, the spirit of enterprise in our land, to the wisdom of our elders, I am persuaded a greater Lagos is possible. There could not have been a better day for me to tell you of my love to serve you than today,” he said.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said his administration would be committed to reducing travel time and increasing per capita productivity for Lagosians by improving infrastructures such as road, rail and water transportation.

“Our major healthcare plan is to improve access and affordability through comprehensive health insurance and improve primary and secondary health facilities.

“And for our environment, LAWMA’s waste management system will be upgraded for better service delivery while we implement measures to turn waste to wealth and ensure a clean and healthy environment in Lagos,” he added.

Babaeko, Others for Ad Festival Jury

The New York Ad Festival has chosen three of Nigeria’s creative egg-heads led by Steve Babaeko, CEO, X3M Ideas and Vice President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN); Sola Kosoko-King, Creative Director, X3M Ideas and Chris Ogunlowo, Creative Director, SO&U as members of the grand jury for the 2019 New York International Advertising Awards.

While Babaeko is making his third appearance as a Grand Jury member having featured earlier in 2016 and 2018 editions, Ogunlowo, and Kosoki-King are making their debut on the respected jury panel.

The trio would join other international creatives to select the world’s best advertising.

“The NYF’s powerhouse 400+ Grand Jury represents the most diverse brain trust of global creative minds in the advertising industry from 65 countries,” a statement explained.

Commenting on the selection, Babaeko said: It is actually humbling. NYAF is one of the oldest advertising awards in the world. They take special pride in selecting the best practitioners from across the globe to judge.

“Getting a 3rd invitation is quite special. I am not alone though, I have with me this year the Creative Directors of X3M Ideas and SO&U. So it’s a good one for Nigeria

“Clearly it shows that Nigeria is beginning to get the recognition it deserves. As the Vice President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, it’s part of our agenda to keep placing Nigeria’s advertising on the global stage. This is one step in the right direction.”

Speaking on the mode of the Jury assignment, Babaeko explained, “the first part is to vote remotely. We shortlist the entries that deserve to be considered for award. At this point, it’s a simple in or out based on a few parameters.

“After this, the Executive Jury does an on-site judging and the last part is the gala in NewYork”.

According to the organisers of the event, the peer-nominated panel provides a comprehensive view of the advertising world today.