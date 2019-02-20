BACK PAGE BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE kayode.kololafe@thisdaylive.com

There is a vote to cast even before Saturday regardless of the logistical preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It is a vote for peaceful elections.

On this note, all voters should vote for the same purpose. The successful conduct of the vote in which political parties compete depend largely on this crucial vote for peace.

It is, therefore, worrisome that the` polity is evidently polarised on the prospects of this vote being cast by all those who influence the state of things.

How to cast this crucial vote for peace seems to be at the heart of the controversy triggered on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari. The President’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), held an emergency caucus meeting on the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections. In his address to the meeting, Buhari said inter alia: “We have directed the military and other security agents to be ruthless… I want to warn anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturb the voting system, he will do it at the expense of his own life…”

Furthermore, the President met security chiefs yesterday and official assurances were made that there would be public safety during the elections. Strong warnings were also issued against electoral offences.

Now, you can fault the president for seemingly giving a marching order for extra-judicial killing when he said that he who embarks on ballot snatching would be doing so “at the peril of his own life.” Extra-judicial killings are not justified under Nigerian laws. Besides, the Electoral Act provides the penalty for electoral offences. The Act does not prescribe death penalty for ballot snatchers. The law rather makes provisions for the arrest and prosecution of a ballot box snatcher and a 24-month jail term is the punishment.

More fundamentally, the point cannot be over-emphasised that electoral offences like other crimes should be fought within the ambit of the law. There is hardly any dispute about the centrality of the rule of law to the democratic process. In fact, on this score there should be a national consensus regardless of the partisan divisions.

However, you cannot fault the President as the Commander-in-Chief for talking tough given the tragic history of electoral violence especially in the last 20 years in this land. The enormity of electoral crimes including violence demands even more than tough talking! Hundreds of lives have been lost in the course of electoral violence. For too long, violence has diminished the legitimacy of electoral outcomes.

Rather than being a festival of democracy in which choice is made based on conviction, elections have been conducted like wars. More often than not, the “political structure on ground” that the Nigerian politician talks about gleefully is actually a euphemism for the army of thugs being organised to fight on the day of election.

To be sure, those who snatch ballot boxes are not peaceful actors in the electoral process. They often carry out their heinous crimes as armed electoral robbers. Hence, blood and tears have defined the electoral seasons.

On the day of election, Nigeria looks like a nation resisting an invasion. Borders are closed. Movement is insensitively restricted. Socio-economic activities are paralysed. Without a formal declaration, a state of emergency exists in the morning of election. All this official disruption of the rhythm of the public space is assumed to prevent or minimise violence. Doubtless, electoral violence is a grave obstacle to the liberal democratic development of Nigeria.

Critics have legitimately expressed outrage at Buhari’s statement. But a greater outrage ought to be expressed at the manifestations of violence heralding the elections. Undeniably, the rule of law cannot subsist in a state of anarchy. Yet, elections sometimes become anarchy in some parts of the country. It would be hypocritical to deny the portents of violence about the coming elections. Reports of arms flow, activities of thugs, suspected arson and assassinations as well as incitements are among the outrageous developments heralding the elections. Killings were recorded even during the party primaries.

So, the criticism of Buhari’s political gaffe should be done in the proper context.

All told, the government should muster the capacity to stop electoral violence within the precincts of the rule of law. Perhaps, if Buhari had implemented the reports of past panels on electoral offences, he would not have had any cause to be so angry at the situation today, much less making a political gaffe. Maybe, electoral violence might have been curbed significantly. One recommendation that successive administrations have failed to implement for over 10 years is the establishment of a tribunal to try electoral offenders. For instance, over 5, 000 suspected electoral offenders were reportedly arrested during the 2011 elections. How many of them have been successfully prosecuted?

The President should, therefore, cast the first vote for peaceful elections by making a clarification that his Monday statement is not an order for extra-judicial killings. To do so would be squarely in the public interest.

It would be enough for the law enforcement and security agents to do their job competently as defined by law: electoral violence should be prevented and when electoral laws are violated the culprits should be duly prosecuted.

It’s Never Late to Apologise

ISSA AREMU

After so much legitimate mass national and global “fire” and “fury” that trailed the infamous vote postponement statement of INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu (without apology and belated “regret”) it’s time to prepare for 2019 polls.

Like many of the 84 million registered voters and hundreds of candidates (of which am one), I received the news of early Saturday postponed scheduled elections with shock and mixed feelings.

First, with deep disappointment as a voter/candidate who like others was ready with my PVC to exercise his democratic right to vote but could not do so.

Secondly as a convinced democrat, I received the news with renewed optimism that INEC has another one week to put the proper arrangements in order for free, peaceful and fair elections. The Monday media briefing by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu according to which ballot papers, results sheets among other electoral materials have been delivered to 35 states and FCT by yesterday had further cemented the optimism of most Nigerian voters.

But that is if Professor Mahmood’s assurance word count was not what the great Nigerian legendary Booker Prizewinning author Ben Okri calls “Words said and not meant” in his essay entitled “In A Way of Being”. Certainly our days in recent times have been “poisoned with too many words” by INEC chieftains, “Words that conceal…Dead words”!

Nonetheless my party (the Labour Party) is ready and willing to partner with INEC for successful rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections on February 23, 2019, the governorship, state House of Assembly and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections on the March 9, 2019. INEC must improve on its corporate governance by sticking to its rescheduled timetables in order to sustain confidence it has commendably engendered so far in the preparations for the 2019 elections. It was certainly unacceptable that some voting materials are not ready after four years of preparations.

It was also embarrassing that the postponement came so late in the day with all the attendant costs for poor voters who had to travel to and for to vote and costs to an economy coming from economic recession. There was enough notification for 2015 postponement based on security reasons. INEC was right that the postponement was “one difficult decision”, but has INEC given a thought to what the postponement for poor electorate who enthusiastically travelled on modest budgets only to wake up for no voting show? I certainly urge all key stakeholders to bear with INEC for successful polls this weekend. All is well that ends well in the consolidation of Nigerian democratic process. This is the sixth democratic transition since 1999. This transition will be as successful as the past despite the challenges.

All said, 2019 marks another transition year in Nigeria. I am personally proud to witness this historic democratic process-taking place 20 years of uninterrupted democratic process. Yours sincerely is even more inspired to vote because, thanks to INEC with its imperfections, I have my Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). Having witnessed military dictatorships of varying hues with their notorious restrictions on liberty and freedom, alterations of rules, and violation of trade unions and workers rights, it is exciting to be part of the on-going sixth uninterrupted democratic transitions at federal, states and legislative levels. As Nigerians we can legitimately deserve some self-praise for keeping abiding faith with democracy (with all its imperfections!) for two decades. With as many as 84 million registered voters (almost the population of Egypt!) Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa and indeed among the global top 10 democracies. With milestones of six federal and state elections as well as hundreds of local government elections, Nigeria is truly a democracy destination, comparable to South Africa, Brazil, India and Indonesia.

We must refuse to see political doom in the forthcoming elections despite the political fireworks and partisan star-words. On the contrary, we must see democratic hope. All we need is to consolidate on our democratic gains and minimize democratic losses through zero level tolerance to rigging and violence.

In fullest of time, the presidential, National Assembly and state elections are here. The on-going democratic enthusiasm and anxiety is certainly inspiring. Votes must just count. All we need are; the credibility of the electoral register, sanctity of the election time table and rules, independence of INEC, and transparent democratic behaviour of all the contestants. Let there be contest of ideas and policies not battle and conquest of contestants.

These elections are not short of candidates. With as many as 77 political parties and hundreds candidates, the problem is choice not lack of it. The forthcoming elections are about us all Nigerians; uninterrupted electricity supply, physical security of lives and property, social and economic security through job creation, stable exchange rate of the Naira, lower inflation.

Furthermore, when a quarter of Africa’s total populations vote, these elections are also about Africa. In any case Nigeria and Nigerians have promoted democracy in other countries such as Liberia, The Gambia among other countries. However with all the best of efforts by all stakeholders, being mortal allows for some imperfections.

The character and values of chief executives of public and private organisations come to the fore when things go wrong.

It’s is not too late for INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to learn from President Muhammadu Buhari and apologise to all Nigerian voters for the commission’s shock therapy last minute postponement of a scheduled election. It is wrong to associate “saying sorry” with defeat and poor judgement as Professor Mahmood Yakubu wrongly suggested in his reluctance to say sorry to aggrieved stakeholders.

I agree with Martin Kalungu- Banda who, in his 2007 book entitled leading Like Mandela, pointed to how the legendary Nelson Mandela serially apologised for some mistakes and errors of judgment as a statesman. He wrote: “ We all should strive to do what is right, but our human limitations inevitably make us misjudge situations at times. Always being right is not important. The main thing is to admit when we realise we are wrong, and renew our desire to do better next time. If we are in earnest, we will be believed to note our mistakes and will not find it difficult to apologise for them.

Apology comes from strength, not weakness. Cowards shy away from admitting their errors and make frantic efforts to cover them up. In doing so, they end up expending more energy in a very unproductive way”.

It’s certainly not too late for INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to apologise for the last Saturday scandalous incompetence.

Even at that, I still identify with the observation of Tryon Edwards that “Right actions in the future are the best apologies for bad actions in the past”. Let there be right actions on the part of INEC from this weekend.

Happy voting and vote counts.

• Comrade Aremu is a Member of National Institute and Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate in Kwara state.