Travelstart Nigeria Commences ‘Based on Logistics Campaign’ to Ease Costs of Travel

Travelstart, Africa’s leading online travel agency, in line with its avowed commitment to providing very cheap flights, seamless and excellent service, has unveiled the ‘Based on Logistics Campaign’.

In a statement by Travelstart Tuesday, it said that as a result of the postponement of the general election, it is helping to ease the financial burden of travel by giving customers discounts on flight tickets.

It stated that from February 19 to 21, 2019, all local flights booked on the Travelstart platform will be discounted by up to 25 per cent, adding that the travel period is not solely for the upcoming election weekends, but it is open until December 31, 2019.

According to the statement, customers who want to voluntarily change their flights from departing or arriving on February 23, 2019 and March 9, 2019, the agency said it is waiving its admin fee, as this is to further reduce the cost and the impact the postponement has had on many travel plans.

Though customers may still be liable for any airline penalties and ticket price differences, Travelstart will work with all its customers to minimize these necessary fees, it stated.

The statement quoted the Commercial Manager, Travelstart Nigeria, Bukky Akomolafe, while speaking about the campaign as saying that the ‘Based on Logistics’ discount campaign is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering excellent customer service as well as saving its customers’ time, money and stress with its simple online booking platform.

Akomolafe said: “At Travelstart, we empathise with our customers and the financial burden that the additional travel expenses may have. We care very much about their welfare, which is why we have put together this campaign, especially at such crucial time. We are also extending our working hours on Friday to enable us treat all incoming customer requests.”

The 25 per cent discount on local flight fees and the Travelstart admin fee waiver are available from 9am on February 19, 2019 until 9pm on February 21, 2019, it said.