StarTimes Slashes Decoder, Antenna Prices

StarTimes has reduced the prices of its decoder and antenna for new subscribers willing to purchase them until March 31.

The Pay TV company announced the price reduction from N10,500 to N7,500 for its DTT(Antenna) and N9,500 to N6,500 for its SD decoder. The HD decoder now sells for N7,500 while a combination of HD Decoder and Antenna sells for N8,900, a more than 30 per cent reduction.

The company’s Public Relation Manager, Kunmi Balogun, in a statement explained: “StarTimes is the top destination for news coverage during this season. We now have a lot more news channels. We recently added PlusTV Africa to our news channels while the existing ones such as TVC, Channels and NTA News 24 remain.

“We place great priority on the quality of our content as we continue to evolve, adding more of local channels that our subscribers have found engaging and all-round entertaining and irresistible over time.”

StarTimes, a digital-TV operator in Africa, covers 80 per cent of the continent’s population with a massive distribution network of over 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors. It owns a featured content platform, with 440 authorised channels.