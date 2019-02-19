Kaduna Trade Fair Begins March 29

The 40th edition of Kaduna International Trade Fair earlier scheduled for February 23 and March 9, 2019 has been shifted to Friday, March 29 to Sunday, April 7, 2019, due to the general elections holding on the earlier date.

The fair which focuses on the theme: ‘Consolidating Interface between Industry and Agriculture for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development,” will take place at its usual venue, Kaduna International Trade and Investment Centre, Kaduna/Zaria Road, Kaduna State.

According to the Director-General, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), organisers of the annual event, Malam Usman G. Saulawa, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), the official opening ceremony of the fair would be performed on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Saulawa, said all participation forms and other necessary information concerning the trade fair were in circulation, adding that the Chamber was in contact with both local and international exhibitors concerning the fair.