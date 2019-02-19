Court Reaffirms Order Stopping NICOM from Crippling Guinea Insurance

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court yesterday held that his order of February 7 restraining the National Insurance Commission (NICOM) from taking steps that would undermine or

negatively impact the operations or business of Guinea Insurance PLC subsists.

Justice Ekwo reaffirmed the order at during proceedings, when counsel

to the plaintiff (Guinea Insurance), sought for further restraining orders against NICOM, whom he accused of making moves to grind the operations of the plaintiff.

Guinea Insurance PLC had on February 6, 2019, in an exparte motion asked the Federal High Court to restrain NICOM from taking steps that would impede upon its operations and or business venture.

The plaintiff in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/151/2019, further asked the court to lift NICOM’s directive that suspended Guinea Insurance from writing new insurance business.

In a short ruling, the Court granted the exparte motion, and suspended the purported suspension of Guinea Insurance by NICOM pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.