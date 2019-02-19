Coronation Ranked among World’s Best Investment Banks

Global Finance magazine has named its 20th annual World’s Best Investment Banks in an exclusive survey to be published in the April 2019 issue. Winning organisations would be honoured at an awards ceremony in October, during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

According to a statement, J.P. Morgan was honored as the Best Investment Bank in the world for 2019, while Coronation Merchant Bank was recognised as the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria along with Barclays, VTB Capital and DBS Bank as the Best Investments Banks in Western Europe, Central & East Europe and Asia – Pacific regions respectively.

“Investment banking plays a key role in moving the global economy forward. Our awards highlight the investment banks that stand out in delivering quality insight and innovative deals that meet their clients rapidly changing needs,” publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, Joseph Giarraputo said.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, Abu Jimoh said: “We are delighted to be recognised as the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria.

“Our successes and achievements over the years is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our staff, management and Board in ensuring we maintain our core values of integrity, innovation and excellence in service delivery.”

He further stated that, “This award affirms that we are on course to achieving our long-term goal of becoming Africa’s premier investment bank”.

Coronation Merchant Bank is a Nigeria- based financial institution, founded in 2015 and offering a range of services to individual and institutional clients, including trade finance, treasury, investment banking and brokerage products. Coronation Merchant Bank is part of the Coronation group of companies, one of Africa’ leading investment management groups offering asset management, merchant banking, risk transfer and digital distribution capabilities.