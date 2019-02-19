Call El-Rufai to Order, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Urge FG

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF)A has advised
relevant authorities in Nigeria, particularly the federal government,
to call the Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to order to
prevent him from stoking ethnic crisis in his state.
Making the call Tuesday in a statement by the National Publicity
Secretary, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Mr.
Yinka Odumakin, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF)
alleged that the governor’s actions are capable of igniting crisis.
According to the body, “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has
watched with keen interest recent attempt by the Governor of Kaduna
State, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, to foment ethnic crisis in his state on the
eve of the botched February 16 presidential elections.
“The governor had claimed the reprisal killing of 66 Fulani people in
Kajuru LGA of the state with fanfare but has yet to show evidence of
deaths as we write this,” the statement said.
The leaders lamented that “the glee with which the governor went on
air on Friday, February 15, 2019 alleging the killings was shocking
for the chief executive of a state.”
They noted that “The governor went ahead to list the number of
villages that were attacked but deliberately excluded Ungwan Barde
where 11 people with identified corpses were killed for whatever
reasons best known to him.
“The governor claimed that the incident happened on the eve of the
election. But the truth by the community concerned is that the
incident took place between Sunday, February 10, to Tuesday, February
12, 2019 in Ungwar Barde in Kufana district, where 11 innocent Adara
people were killed by suspected herdsmen without any provocation.”