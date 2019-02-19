Call El-Rufai to Order, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Urge FG

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF)A has advised

relevant authorities in Nigeria, particularly the federal government,

to call the Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to order to

prevent him from stoking ethnic crisis in his state.

Making the call Tuesday in a statement by the National Publicity

Secretary, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Mr.

Yinka Odumakin, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF)

alleged that the governor’s actions are capable of igniting crisis.

According to the body, “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has

watched with keen interest recent attempt by the Governor of Kaduna

State, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, to foment ethnic crisis in his state on the

eve of the botched February 16 presidential elections.

“The governor had claimed the reprisal killing of 66 Fulani people in

Kajuru LGA of the state with fanfare but has yet to show evidence of

deaths as we write this,” the statement said.

The leaders lamented that “the glee with which the governor went on

air on Friday, February 15, 2019 alleging the killings was shocking

for the chief executive of a state.”

They noted that “The governor went ahead to list the number of

villages that were attacked but deliberately excluded Ungwan Barde

where 11 people with identified corpses were killed for whatever

reasons best known to him.

“The governor claimed that the incident happened on the eve of the

election. But the truth by the community concerned is that the

incident took place between Sunday, February 10, to Tuesday, February

12, 2019 in Ungwar Barde in Kufana district, where 11 innocent Adara

people were killed by suspected herdsmen without any provocation.”