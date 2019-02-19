Buhari, Service Chiefs, IGP, Govs Meet in State House

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday met with the service chiefs and the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in the State House.

The meeting also had in attendance, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, the Minister of Defence, Dan Mansur-Alli, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dangazzau, the Director General of Department of State Service, (DSS), Yusuf Buchi, and some other security heads.

Also in attendance were governors mainly from the North including Kashim Shettina (Borno), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) and Jubrila Bindow (Adamawa).

Also present were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Details later…