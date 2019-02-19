Bandits Kill Army Captain, 11 Civilians in Katsina, Niger

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Bandits at the weekend killed an army captain, six other civilians and stole hundreds of animals in Kasai community, Batsari Local Government Area in Katsina State.

They also attacked 17 communities in Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State, leaving five people dead.

owever, the Nigeria Army in Katsina State could not disclose the identity of the slain captain.

But THISDAY gathered that the terrorists stormed the Katsina community at about 1a.m and shot sporadically, forcing the army and residents of the area to flee, and were later to engage them, leading to the death of the victims.

Confirming the development to journalists yesterday, the Transition Committee Chairman of Batsari Local Government Area, Mannir Mu’azu Rumah, said the bandits numbering about 100 attacked the community, killed the army captain and six civilians, leaving scores with various degree of injuries.

He said: “The bandits first attacked our military station, killed the army captain and burnt down the operational Hilux vehicle. They later entered our village and visited the houses of the six civilians separately and killed them. They also carted away money and phones of the victims”.

According to him, the bandits carted away several animals, motorcycles and other valuables worth billions of naira belonging to the residents.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the community and sympathised with the families of the victims.

asari, who was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Luqman, and the state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, admonished the residents to pray against the resurfacing of the incidence.

The governor’s first point of call was at the palace of Magajin Kasai, where he reminded the people of the need to be their brothers’ keepers by monitoring the activities of those, he said are collaborating with the bandits to unleash mayhem on innocent civilians.

Masari reiterated that the government was making unflinching efforts to safeguard the lives and property of the citizenry, adding that, “Our effort led to the posting of a joint security personnel to keep vigil in this community, which made the captain paid the supreme price.”

The governor, however, called on the residents of the state to report people, he described as informants to law enforcement agencies for prompt actions, adding that no society can develop in an atmosphere of acrimony or chaos.

During the visit, special prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased by different Islamic scholars.

In a related development, bandits have attacked 17 communities in Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State leaving five people dead.

About 35 people were also suspected to have been abducted as they have been declared missing by the communities.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

ccording to NSEMA’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Audu, the attack occurred on the night of last Thursday.

Audu said that about 3,500 persons were displaced, adding that the displaced persons were being camped at Kagara Central Primary School and Pandogari Primary School.

The agency said the state government had provided some palliatives in form of food items and sleeping materials, adding that relief materials would be distributed to the affected people within the week.