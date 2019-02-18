Pray or Elections May Not Hold, CAN Warns Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Nigerians to pray this week if they want the general elections to hold.

President of the association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made the call yesterday during a service at the Trinity Baptist Church, Ajobo, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He said, “About what is happening in the country, I want you to pray very well this week. If it’s about the things we see in the spirit, it is not sure that elections will hold at all. We won’t want elections to hold like they didn’t hold; if that should happen, it would cause trouble or even lead to war.

“That is why we have asked you to pray this week. This is a week for prayers. Pray that bad people will not be involved in Nigeria’s affairs. About the elections, we will pray that they will not result in war or bring agony. People who think they are powerful and want to cause problems for us, God Himself will give them problems and bind them. God will take power from them.

“Please, pray very well this week so that the elections might be able to hold on February 23 as the INEC has said. The postponement, to us, is a national embarrassment.”

He added, “And not only that, it is a setback for a nation that was ready to vote in their President. We believe however that God is still on the throne and the INEC chairman cannot play with the collective wish of Nigerians. He cannot joke with that. Be prayerful; gather this week to pray because prayers can do a lot within this week. If the writing on the wall, as revealed by the spirit, is anything to go by, if we don’t pray sufficiently, elections may not hold at all.”

INEC had on Saturday, few hours before the presidential and National Assembly elections, postponed the polls till February 23, 2019 and others earlier scheduled to hold on March 2, 2019 to March 9, 2019.

Ayokunle also noted that CAN would play an active role in the elections as it would be sending 1,000 accredited election observers across the country.

“You know, for the first time in the history of CAN, we are sending election observers across the federation to observe how elections are going on. If there is any malpractice anywhere, they will report (it) immediately to the control room at the Christian Secretariat in Abuja. We are sending 1,000 election observers across the federation and we had never done that before. It costs money but we are committed to it,” he said.