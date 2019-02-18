NIMET Raises the Alarm over Dusty Haze

By Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has raised the alarm that despite the end of harmattan season, which had slightly improved visibility in the northern parts of the country, another kind of dusty haze now appears on the atmosphere.

The new dusty haze, NIMET noted, lowers visibility and therefore could impair flight operations.

Therefore, NIMET in a statement at the weekend, warned of another dust plume observed over the southern Chad and Niger Republic.

“It is expected to propagate into the country in the next few hours. A further deterioration of the horizontal visibilities to values below 1 – 2km over the northern parts of the country with possibilities of visibility less than 1000m (1km) especially over the north-eastern cities is expected.

“The horizontal visibility over the central states in dust haze condition is still poor with visibility ranging from 1km – 5km. Some cities over these regions are still expected to have visibility less than 1000m (1Km).

“No significant change is expected in coming days over the region,” NIMET said.

It explained that over the south, the visibility ranged between 3000m to 5000m in hazy condition, adding that poorer visibility was reported over the coast and places close to water bodies, especially in the early morning due to fog and noted that no significant change is expected in coming days over the region.

“Road users are still advised to exercise caution and avoid over speeding especially during early morning period when horizontal visibility is impaired by fog, mist or dust haze.

“Flight disruptions are also likely during this period especially over the north-eastern airports.

“Dust particles are well known for their potential to cause respiratory and cardiovascular health problems. These can also irritate eyes, throat and skin. People allergic to dust are advised to take necessary precautions and seek medical advice if experiencing increased symptoms,” the agency added.

It pledged to continue to continue to monitor the weather and keep the public updated by providing reliable daily weather forecast.