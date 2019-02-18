Naomi Campbell Showers Accolades on Okonjo-Iweala

International supermodel, Naomi Campbell, could not contain her excitement after meeting Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The two super women met at the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where they spent time inspiring each other.

48-year-old Campbell, who is one of the most recognizable models from the 80s, took to her Instagram page @naomi to gush over Okonjo-Iweala.

She said, “The only person I wanted to meet this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland over a beautiful dinner we shared our strength’s and hope.

“The brilliant and beautiful Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; globally acclaimed economist, Nigeria’s first female Minister of Finance.

“Active board member for a variety of large and impactful organizations like the African Risk Capacity, Standard Chartered Bank and Twitter.

“She’s one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest World Leaders in 2015 and Forbes Top 100 Most Powerful Women In The World, 2011-2014.

“Ngozi, you are the epitome of #BLACKEXCELLENCE and a trailblazer for women around the world!

“I’m inspired by your intelligence and vision, you are history in the making. #BlackHistoryMonth,” Campbell said.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also took to Twitter to appreciate Campbell’s words. She also extolled the impact of her work on fashion and arts industry in Africa.

She said, “Thank you @Naomicampbell for such kind words. And thank you for all you are doing to make fashion, architecture and technology accessible to those without access on the continent.

“And for being a Voice for the people of African origin in the industry and around the world,” Okonjo-Iweala said on Twitter @NOIweala.

64-year-old Okonjo-Iweala is currently a globally recognized economist and she sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and the African Risk Capacity. (NAN)