Marafa Accuses Gov Yari of Sabotaging Elections

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Kabir Marafa, has accused Governor Abdulaziz of Zamfara State of sabotaging the postponed presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

Marafa who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) in a statement issued yesterday, alleged that Governor Yari should be held responsible for the sabotage that led to the postponement of the nation’s presidential and federal legislative elections.

The senator while describing the postponement as unfortunate, said Yari should be held responsible for it “having boasted that if his candidates are not included in the ballot paper, there won’t be elections in the country”.

According to the senator, “during the grand finale of his illegal campaign rallies in his hometown, Talata Mafara, Zamfara on Friday, February 8, he rained abuses and said unprintable things on the person of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood, and swore that unless his candidates were enlisted to contest, there won’t be elections in Zamfara State and the entire country. Now it has come to pass; what next?

“I’m calling on the authorities to hold Yari and his accomplices responsible for this treasonable sabotage against the country, Nigerians and humanity in general. Just search on the internet, including YouTube, you will see the stories and videos of where Yari stated emphatically that unless his candidates were accepted, elections won’t hold in zamfara State and Nigeria.”

Marafa who represents Zamfara Central in the upper legislative chamber of the Natiinal Assembly recalled that when Yari conducted illegal primaries, he drew the attention of Nigerians and the world to the dangers inherent in accepting that abuse of

laws, instead of being reprimanded, Yari went ahead to the courts to legalise his illegality.

He said he was not surprised that immediately after the announcement of the postponement, “Yari’s boys rushed to the media, radio stations jubilating that they have succeeded.