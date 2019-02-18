Babalakin Eulogises Jegede

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), has described a former Director of Total Plc, the late Chief Sunny Jegede, as “a humble man , who impacted many lives”.

Babalakin spoke yesterday in Lagos when he led a delegation of Government College, Ibadan, Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) on a condolence visit to the deceased’s family home in Ikeja.

The lawyer, who is the National President of GCIOBA, said the late Jegede was “an illustrious old boy, who helped a lot of GCI old boys”.

Urging people to live purposeful and impactful lives, Babalakin said even though the late Jegede was GCIOBA’s President for only four years, he had so much impact that it seemed he was president for over 20 years.

He added that he was always happy to be associated with the deceased, who was well respected and loved by everyone who knew him.

The Social Secretary, GCIOBA, Lagos Chapter, Dr. Folarin Olowu, described the late Jegede as “a humble and hardworking philanthropist”.

The First National Vice-President, Mr Tola Obembe, said: “Chief Jegede was the life of the party. He adds colour to any event he attends. He will drop everything to assist an old boy. He got me a placement for my Industrial Training at Total in 1986. He relates freely with people, irrespective of your age.”

In attendance were Architect Kola Olatunbosun; Prof. Ayo Ogunye and Mr Wale Ajomale, among other GCI old boys.

Chief Jegede passed away on February 11.