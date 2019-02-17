Katsina Donates N500,000 to Parents of Deceased Corps Member

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State government has donated the sum of N500,000 to the parents of a corps member, Ibrahim Shehu Zango, who died recently in a ghastly motor accident.

The corps member, who was said to have travelled to his home town in Niger State and was on his way back to his place of primary assignment in Katsina State, had had an accident and died.

Speaking while presenting the donation to the deceased’s family weekend, the State Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, admonished the parents to take heart and accept the token the state government has provided, stressing that nothing could replace their dead child.

She said that the deceased was a diligent and hard working corps member who will be remembered for his dedication and patriotism in his service to the fatherland.

According to Mrs. Sanda, the gesture was a tradition that the Katsina State government has towards any parent whose child dies during the service year.

“It is the usual gesture from the state government under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, anytime we lost a corps member in the state. It is a tradition that the state has maintained since inception of this government,” she explained.

Responding, the father of the deceased, Alhaji Zango Shehu, thanked the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) management and the state government for the donation, calling for the sustainability of the tempo.

He, however, said that it was not the donation that matters but the love and concern shown by the authorities, saying: “Ever since the unfortunate incident, I have been receiving messages and sympathisers from the NYSC and government officials.”