Ugwuanyi Approves Recruitment of Additional 1000 Youths for Enugu Clean Team Project

In furtherance of its commitment to human empowerment and enhanced service delivery towards a cleaner and healthier Enugu State, the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved the recruitment of additional 1000 youths by Enugu Clean Team Project.

In a statement by the Coordinator of the establishment, Rev. Fr. Michael Amobi Ogbu, the recruitment exercise will “increase the Clean Team to 2000 workforce”.

Rev. Fr. Ogbu added that “interested candidates with minimum qualification of Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE/WAEC) and within the age bracket of 18 to 35 were invited to submit two (2) copies of their typewritten application letter with recent passport photograph to the Office of the Coordinator, Enugu Clean Team Project on or before February 28

He stated that applicants should attach copies of their Curriculum Vitae, O’ level Certificates, among other necessary documents, noting that applications are to be submitted in person and free of charge, stressing that “any demand for money before submission of application must be disregarded and reported”.

According to him, “passport photograph could be taken at the submission point” and “pregnant women and nursing mothers are not eligible to apply”.