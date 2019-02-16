Sensitive Materials Yet to Arrive Bauchi INEC Office

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Barely few hours to the conduct of the first round of election in the 2019 general elections with the presidential and National Assembly elections, sensitive election materials are yet to arrive Bauchi INEC office.

THISDAY checks revealed that the sensitive materials which include ballot papers and other forms for the conduct of the elections were still being expected as at 7pm.

A source at the INEC office who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the sensitive materials were expected to come in from Kano but assured that as soon as they arrived they would be cleared from the CBN and be distributed all through the night.

The source who is an official of INEC allayed fears of any delay in the conduct of the elections today because according to him, arrangements had been put in place to ensure that the materials were distributed to the INEC local government offices from where they would be distributed to the wards and then the polling units as early as possible today.

Meanwhile some of the Corps members to be used as ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections are yet to be mobilised to their areas of operations across the state.

Some of the Corps members who spoke to our Correspondent as at 7.35pm said that they did not get to know their locations earlier enough to enable them move but expressed their readiness to move as soon as possible because it is service to their fatherland.