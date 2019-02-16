INEC Ends Emergency Meeting on Election,  To Announce Decision Later

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ended its emergency meeting and a decision has been taken on the general election, according to a spokesman of the commission.

The meeting between the INEC Chairman, Prof Yaqub Mahmood, and the twelve National Commissioners was called due to some logistics challenges being faced by the commission in many states.

The meeting that began around 8pm Friday ended at 12:40 am on Saturday.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, told journalists that the decision taken by INEC would me communicated to Nigerians.

“The meeting has ended, a decision has been taken, it will be communicated to Nigerians.”

Asked what was the decision of the commission on the election, he said, “You will hear from the horse’s mouth.”

There are however fears that the logistics constraints being faced by the commission in several states may force a postponement of the election, particularly in the affected states.

Details later….