Eunisell Bags  ISO 9001:2015 Recognition

A leading chemical and specialty fluid management company’s Eunisell has been certified with the ISO 9001:2015.

The certification, which covers sales and supply of industrial and oilfield chemicals and provision of oilfield engineering solutions; well testing services and early production facilities –, was conferred on the company recently.

The international standard certification was awarded after the company had demonstrated its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements as well as enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system.

Mr. Chika Ikenga, the Group Managing Director of the company, expressed delight with the certification and promised not to let the company’s standards drop.

“Customer satisfaction has always been the foundation of Eunisell’s brand promise. Now it is mandated and we look forward to continuing to help your business grow through service excellence,” he said.

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental organisation that oversees the drafting of ISO 9001 and many other international standards. ISO, through its 164 member organisations, brings together experts “to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.”

Since 1946, ISO has published 21,532 International Standards and related documents, covering almost every industry, including technology, food safety, agriculture, and healthcare. ISO International Standards impact everyone, everywhere.

The ISO 9001:2015 is the most recent certification to be given by the body.