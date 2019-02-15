The Business of Photography Conference Holds April

Over time photography has evolved from being just art to being a profession. Gone are the days when photography was a side hustle or a means to make ends meet. Photography today requires much more than skill and a good eye as the photography industry has become very lucrative and competitive.

The Business of Photography Conference is an event that seeks to proffer solutions to the problems that photographers face in the course of carrying out their various activities.

Asides helping photographers get better at their craft, The Business of Photography Conference is also aimed at converging Photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retailers together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography.

This year’s edition set to hold in April is Themed, “Shaping the Narrative” will be bigger than the first edition which took place in April 2018.

The first edition had over 1,000 participants in attendance with panellists including, Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko, Wani Olatunde, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Shola Animashaun, Oyinkan Badejo-Okunsanya, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Georgette Monou and many more as panellists speaking on different topics affecting photography in Nigeria, master classes on specific photography areas were by handled by TY Bello, Yetunde Ayeni- Babaeko, Hakeem Salaam and Kelechi Amadi Obi.

The convener of The Business of Photography Conference, Kola Oshalusi promises that this year will be more exciting and packed than the last one with more activities, master classes, panel sessions. as well as exhibitors.l

According to organisers, media organisation that is interested in partnering with the conference to promote globamarketing awareness in general and generate ‘buzz’ for all parties involved are free to be part of the event. So also are corporate sponsors.

And as partner of the BOP Conference, the company, large or small, will be supporting a great initiative as the conference will be offering various levels of event and national sponsorships allowing sponsors and companies to customize their level of support