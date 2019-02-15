Pension arrears: Edo govt commences payment of Batch 47 pensioners

…pays out over N376m

Edo State Government has commenced the payment of arrears due Batch 47 pensioners in the state, in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s resolve to clear all pension arrears.

Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Pension Bureau, Mr I.D.S. Juwobor, who disclosed this on Friday, said that the payment of arrears due pensioners in Batch 47 started on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

“All the 269 pensioners in Batch 47 who were physically present for the screening have been receiving their money since Thursday February 14, 2019.

“This batch has the highest number of pensioners that we have attended to, numbering 269 of them. We also paid 21 other pensioners that we classified as ‘spill overs’ from Batches 37-46 and five diaspora pensioners after interviewing them remotely via skype call.”

Juwobor explained that the pension bureau has adopted best practice in line with the ongoing reforms across all government institutions in the state, led by governor Obaseki.

He further said that the pension bureau has paid over N376 million to the pensioners so far screened.